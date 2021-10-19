Photo Credit: Anat Hermoni/FLASH90

A man was killed Tuesday morning when he fell from a hot air balloon flying in the north of the country.

The police stated that it received a report about a man in his 20s who apparently fell from a hot air balloon and as a result was killed on Route 60 near Balfouria.

Advertisement



Police officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the case.

The victim was a crew member who for some unknown reason hanged on to the balloon during takeoff and fell from a height onto the road.

The police blocked the road in both directions for a period of time.