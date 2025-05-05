Photo Credit: Ma'ayan Toaf / GPO

October 7th Nova music festival survivor Yuval Rafael departed Israel with a delegation on Monday to compete in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, held this year in Basel, Switzerland.

Rafael, who won Season 11 of the show “The Next Star’ will perform the song “New Day Will Rise,” written by singer-songwriter Keren Peles.

Prior to her departure, the vocalist met with President Issac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog.

“When you step on that stage, remember that you will be in the hearts of every Israeli home, of the entire Jewish people in the Diaspora, and especially in the hearts of the pure and grieving families of the Nova tragedy, of that horrific massacre,” Herzog advised the singer.

“We are immensely proud of you and wish you the best of luck in this mission.”

The singer told the president and First Lady that she feels that “just being there is already a victory,” regardless of the outcome.

Rafael is set to participate in the second semi-final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, to be broadcast on May 15.

