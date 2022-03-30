Photo Credit: Flash 90

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday night condemned the terrorist attack that took place earlier in the evening in Bnei Brak.

Abbas said in the rare condemnation that “killing Palestinian and Israeli civilians” will only lead to a further deterioration of the situation.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II paid a rare visit to Abbas in the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah earlier this week in an attempt to defuse tensions ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins April 2.

Ramadan is typically a trigger for increased terrorist attacks and violence against Jews by Palestinian Authority Arabs, and extremist Israeli Arab Muslims.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with the Jordanian monarch earlier in the day on Tuesday at the palace in Amman. Their meeting focused on regional security challenges — including measures to preserve freedom of worship in Jerusalem — as well as security coordination and ways to improve the lives of people in the Palestinian Authority.

President Isaac Herzog will travel on Wednesday to Jordan for an official visit at the invitation of the king. Herzog and Abdullah will meet “one on one” at the palace in Amman. A bilateral meeting that is to include the advisers to both leaders will follow.

“During the visit, coordinated with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and their offices, the two leaders will discuss several issues, including deepening Israeli-Jordanian relations, maintaining regional stability with an emphasis on the upcoming holiday period, strengthening peace and normalization, and the many latent opportunities in relations between Israel, Jordan, and the wider region,” the president’s office said in a statement.

Herzog will return to Israel later in the day.