Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a condolence visit to the Dee family in Efrat on Sunday. Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina were murdered by terrorists in the Jordan Valley on April 7th, during Passover. The terror attack took place on the Route 57 highway near the Hamra Junction.

The Prime Minister heard from the father of the family, Rabbi Leo Dee, about their aliyah to Israel and said that he knew that if the Rabbi’s late wife Lucy had been asked about it, she would have replied that she had no regrets and would do the same thing again. Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that unfortunately, “The land of Israel is acquired through trials and tribulations,” and told Rabbi Dee that, “Now, your wife and daughters will live within us.”

The daughter, Tali Dee, asked the Prime Minister how he deals with the loss of his own brother. Prime Minister Netanyahu replied that at first he thought life was over, and said that when he was told during the week of mourning that life went on, he refused to believe it. However, the Prime Minister added that they were right and said that while the pain they now felt would remain throughout their lives, it would not always be that strong.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was accompanied by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.

The terrorists have not yet been captured.