Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A parked car erupted in flames at around 1 AM on Tuesday on HaTayasim Street in Holon. The explosion, which was likely the result of a gasoline leak, took place in a lot adjacent to a three-story residential building and posed a threat to the tenants.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Raziel Bney Israeli had just dozed off in bed when he was awakened by the alert. Not pausing for a moment, he jumped out of bed and sped to the scene on his ambucycle. He arrived in under a minute, together with the chief of police who had arrived only seconds before.

Not more than a minute later, Yarin Harary, another United Hatzalah volunteer EMT, also arrived at the scene of the fire. He had been out with friends all night and was on his way home. He was a two-minute drive away from the scene when he received the alert.

A crowd had formed by the car, with some of them trying to put out the flames by using buckets of water and anything else they had on hand – which was very dangerous. The volunteer EMTs immediately got to work securing the area and moving the people away from the danger. Raziel and Yarin went into the building and evacuated all the people who had crowded in the lobby so they wouldn’t inhale the smoky and contaminated air from the fire.

At that moment, the fire department arrived and both Raziel and Yarin contributed to the efforts of putting out the fire with hoses and extinguishers. They managed to completely douse the fire after only a few minutes of hosing down the flames. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

After the incident, Raziel explained: “I volunteer for United Hatzalah out of love for my people and a desire to give to them and help them when they require it. After responding to an emergency, I am immediately overcome by a feeling of satisfaction. Like this morning, when I felt so tired yet satisfied because of the people we saved. These people will now live a happy life thanks to the work of the firemen and the devoted EMT volunteers.”

Yarin confessed: “I didn’t even go to sleep after the fires were put out this morning. I pulled an all-nighter and continued with my day normally. Now, although I’m tired, I am incredibly content that I did a great kindness in saving others.”