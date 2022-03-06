Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom / TPS
Safe arrival in Israel from Ukraine on March 6, 2022

Nearly 100 children from an orphanage in Zhytomyr, Ukraine arrived Sunday at Ben Gurion International Airport, including sleeping babies and smiling, obviously relieved adults carrying them.

Safe arrival in Israel from Ukraine on March 6, 2022

A total of three immigrant flights arrived in Israel on Sunday from Warsaw, Poland, Chisinau, Moldova, and Iasi, Romania – the latter plane carrying around 100 children from a Chabad-run orphanage.

Safe arrival in Israel from Ukraine on March 6, 2022
Advertisement

Operation “Israeli Guarantee,” a joint operation by the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption, the Jewish Agency, the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod, was launched last Wednesday.

Safe arrival in Israel from Ukraine on March 6, 2022

A total of 300 refugees were on the immigration flights that arrived Sunday with those fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Safe arrival in Israel from Ukraine on March 6, 2022
Safe arrival in Israel from Ukraine on March 6, 2022
Safe arrival in Israel from Ukraine on March 6, 2022

Photo credit: Shalev Shalom / TPS

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Establishes Center to Coordinate Aid to Ukraine
Next articleIsraeli Child Diagnosed with Polio, First Case Since 1989
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...