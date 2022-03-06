Photo Credit: Shalev Shalom / TPS

Nearly 100 children from an orphanage in Zhytomyr, Ukraine arrived Sunday at Ben Gurion International Airport, including sleeping babies and smiling, obviously relieved adults carrying them.

A total of three immigrant flights arrived in Israel on Sunday from Warsaw, Poland, Chisinau, Moldova, and Iasi, Romania – the latter plane carrying around 100 children from a Chabad-run orphanage.

Advertisement



Operation “Israeli Guarantee,” a joint operation by the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption, the Jewish Agency, the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod, was launched last Wednesday.

A total of 300 refugees were on the immigration flights that arrived Sunday with those fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Photo credit: Shalev Shalom / TPS