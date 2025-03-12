Photo Credit: HaShomer HaChadash

Following the ceasefire in the north, farmer Hezi Mena returned to his orchard in Moshav Margaliot, only to find it nearly destroyed. Fires had ravaged the land, weeds had overtaken the fields, and unharvested fruit remained abandoned—a harsh consequence of the prolonged evacuation that forced farmers to leave their homes.

Determined to rebuild, Mena reached out to HaShomer HaChadash, seeking volunteers to help restore his kiwi orchard. In response, volunteers from across Israel and abroad, along with students from the Adam VeAdama agricultural school, rallied to his aid. Together, they worked tirelessly to clear the land, rehabilitate the trees, and breathe new life into the farm.

Last week, their collective efforts culminated in a symbolic moment of renewal. A dedicated team of international volunteers, HaShomer HaChadash members, and Adam VeAdama students gathered in the field, digging holes and planting new kiwi trees—signifying resilience, perseverance, and hope for the future.

One particularly moving moment came when Hezi’s mother, Algeria, visited their home in the moshav for the first time since the war. Seeing the orchard restored, a smile returned to her face, a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Yoel Zilberman, CEO and Founder of HaShomer HaChadash, emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting farmers on the Lebanese border:

“HaShomer HaChadash stands by the farmers in every mission. Since the ceasefire, our volunteers—alongside students from our school network, ‘Adam VeAdama,’ and our youth movement, ‘The New Movement’—have been on the ground every day. Hezi Mena’s story is a perfect example of this mission. His family was evacuated from Moshav Margaliot, an area that endured months of Hezbollah attacks. During that time, weeds took over, fruit was left unharvested, and large portions of the orchard were burned. After the ceasefire, we stepped in to help Hezi rebuild, and the results have been remarkable. His orchard is coming back to life, and so is his smile. It’s an incredibly moving and deeply satisfying outcome for everyone involved.”

Through unity, perseverance, and community support, the agricultural heart of the Lebanese border is beginning to beat again—one tree at a time.

