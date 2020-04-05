Photo Credit: Yaakov Lederman / Flash 90

Beginning Sunday evening, only local residents and suppliers will be allowed in and out of the Haredi town of Beitar Ilit in Gush Etzion.

The municipality sent out messages that only the nuclear family that is present all year long will be allowed to be at the family Passover Seders, in an effort to reduce the number of people that get infected.

The move follows the lock down of Bnei Brak, and the discussion to lock down other haredi towns and neighborhoods which are believed to have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

8,439 Israelis have been infected with coronavirus. 49 people have died, 139 are in serious condition, 546 have recovered.