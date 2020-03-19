Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Just a few short hours after Efrat’s chief rabbi Shlomo Riskin canceled all Minyanim (prayer quorums) in Efrat, in Gush Etzion, it was announced that 13 people who live on the Tamar Hill in Efrat have been infected with Coronavirus. Earlier in the week it was announced that 2 people were infected in the Tamar neighborhood.

The group of infected people had their Purim meal together on March 10th, and each began showing symptoms one after the other.

Advertisement



On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Health reported that Israel has 529 Coronavirus patients.

Of those, 498 are in light condition, 13 are in moderate condition, and 6 are in serious condition. 12 have since recovered.