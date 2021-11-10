Photo Credit: Dorit Shechter

The Judea and Samaria council heads, along with those responsible for land preservation within their respective councils, held an emergency meeting this week in Gush Etzion, in order to discuss safeguarding State Lands within Area C.

The Palestinian Authority is making a concerted effort to take over all the lands in Area C via illegal construction, using the Fayyad plan as their guide.

Among the participants were: Yesha Council Chairman, and Head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, David Elhayani, host of the gathering – Gush Etzion Regional Council Head, Shlomo Ne’eman, Binyamin Regional Council Head, Israel Ganz, Hebron Regional Council Head, Yochai Damari, Samaria Regional Council Head, Yossi Dagan, Beit El Regional Council Head, Shai Alon, Kedumim Regional Council Head, Hananel Durani, and others responsible for land preservation throughout Judea and Samaria.

In a closed session, the council heads discussed the very serious developments in regard to State Lands in Judea and Samaria and released a clear and unequivocal statement:

“This struggle is over whether we continue to exist or to fold. This is an existential battle involving the entire Nation of Israel. We are all committed towards working together in order to stop the hostile takeover of our lands and in order to preserve the future of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria.”

A series of operational decisions were made including the establishment of a joint command center for all of the councils and the commitment to form a unified front vis-à-vis IDF officials, the Civil Administration, and of course vis-à-vis the political establishment in the battle over State Lands.