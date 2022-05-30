Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / Flash 90

The state has agreed to evacuate the former town of Homesh in northern Samaria, where a yeshiva continues to function and some Israelis still live, but said it would not happen right away.

In a statement sent to the High Court on behalf of Defense Minister Benny Gantz and published by Israel’s Channel N12 News, the state said the buildings on the site would indeed be evacuated, but not immediately.

Advertisement



“The presence of security forces has been increased in favor of control and enforcement at the site,” the state said in an update sent to the Court. “Security forces are actively working to prevent Israelis from entering the area, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon.”

Peace Now Anarchists Clash with Israeli Forces at Homesh

Anarchists from the Peace Now organization clashed on Saturday with Israel Police at the site of the former town of Homesh in northern Samaria after their attempts to march to the area were blocked by police.

Right-wing activists had marched to the site on Friday to express support for the re-establishment of the community.

Just before the start of the Sabbath, Gantz ordered the deployment of large forces of the IDF and Border Guard Police to also confiscate equipment and evacuate Jews from Homesh, according to Religious Zionism MK and faction leader Orit Struck.

In its initial statement, the state emphasized last Thursday night that “determined enforcement actions” are being taken at Homesh against any new construction or disturbance in the area. No permanent construction is possible at the site, the statement said.

The state also noted there is a permanent security presence at the site and said the nature and timing of enforcement actions will be determined “in accordance with situation assessments…by Defense Minister Gantz.”