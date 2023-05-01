Photo Credit: Yesha Council

Relations between the Israeli government and the Yesha Council are “back to normal” after being put on hold under the previous government, according to the council’s leadership.

The heads of Judea and Samaria communities met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem on April 27 to discuss matters of “crucial importance,” the organization said in a statement.

Advertisement





According to council chairman Shlomo Neeman, the leaders of Israel’s previous government had refused to meet with the community heads.

“From our point of view, the meeting between the heads of these communities and the prime minister signifies a return to normal,” said Neeman, who is also the mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council.

During the meeting, the council had expressed its support for and appreciation of the Netanyahu government, added Neeman.

“We thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for the accomplishments brought about for our communities, which were achieved together with ministers of his government during the few months of their tenure, among which were the announcement of nine new communities, approval for thousands of housing units and the earmarking of new allocations for the development of roads and infrastructure,” he added.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu has proved his loyalty to Jewish development in Judea and Samaria several times in the past, and we are sure that during the current term of government he will continue to fulfill his principles and the voters’ wishes.”

The heads of the authorities in attendance also “demanded that the prime minister take a harsh stand against terrorism and its perpetrators, and prioritize the handling of the Palestinian Authority’s illegal control of Area C.”

They requested that the government continue construction and infrastructure development throughout Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Those in attendance included Benny Kasriel, mayor of Ma’aleh Adumim; Eli Shaviro, mayor of Ariel; Meir Rubenstein, mayor of Beitar Illit; Yisrael Gantz, chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council; Yossi Dagan, chairman of the Samaria Regional Council; and Yochai Dimari, chairman of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, among others.