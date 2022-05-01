Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

The nationwide Shufersal supermarket chain has announced it is recalling petit beurre biscuits and chocolate petit beurre biscuits marketed under its own brand name.

The recall is being done “out of an abundance of caution” due to fears that nylon fibers may have accidentally entered the products during production.

The two products under recall are both packages of 500 grams, with expiration dates between October 1-13, 2022.

“Products in other date ranges are sound, and there is no concern about their consumption,” the company said.

The move comes on the heels of a similar recall, albeit much more extensive, relating to the discovery of salmonella in Elite chocolate products from the Strauss Group.

Strauss CEO Eyal Dror told reporters last week the company had recently renovated its factory, but that “it wasn’t carried out according to proper regulations.”

Moreover, he said, about a month before the salmonella was discovered, “there were pigeons in the liquid chocolate factory. We work with serious pest control companies, but proper work regulations were not upheld.”

Ofra Strauss, chairman of the Group, added, “I am here to clearly say in the name of the company, as we look in the eyes of all the citizens of the state – everyone who has been harmed – that “I apologize for disappointing you. I apologize for the anguish you’re going through, because of us.”

Strauss acknowledged the problems in the factory are “severe” and promised to bring back the products “as fast as possible, but only after we’ve fixed whatever is needed. Food safety won’t be compromised,” she emphasized.

The statements followed an announcement by Israel’s Health Ministry that the factory’s license was yanked for at least three months.