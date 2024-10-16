Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

On Sunday and Monday, the third and fourth days of Chil Ha’Moed Sukkot, October 20-21, 2024, Tishrei 18-19, 5785, a city of sukkahs is going to be erected in northern Gaza by settlement activists, rabbis, government ministers, MKs, public figures, and ordinary Jews.

It’s a project of the group Preparing for Settlement in Gaza which has been pushing since October 7 to bring back Jews to the Strip, to repair the physical, emotional, and spiritual harm of the Tisha B’Av 2005 expulsion.

Advertisement





The group, which is active mostly on social networks, issued this invitation:

On the upcoming Sukkot holiday, we go down south and prepare to settle in Gaza!

The Program

2 days + overnight in the huge sukkah city, together with hundreds of families of the settlement enterprise.

On Sunday:

Field tours where we will get to know the surrounding area and get a close look at the Gaza Strip.

Training workshops for settlement today.

Conversations with the pioneers of the past.

On Monday:

A central assembly with the participation of rabbis, government ministers, rabbis, and public figures.

Another group engaged in preparations for Jewish resettlement in Gaza quoted the following note from the Lubavitcher Rebbe Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson Ztz’l, on Kislev 29, 5739 (December 29, 1978):

NOT TO UPSET OR GOD FORBID NOT TO BE?

There is an argument that since Israel needs money and weapons from the United States, it cannot possibly upset them, therefore Israel must give up its principles whenever they press her. However, if we give up the principles related to our very existence, there will be nothing for which to use their money and weapons!

For more details and to sign up, do call *3051 in Israel.

JEWISH SETTLEMENT IN NORTHERN GAZA

The settlement plan of Israeli Jews in the northern Gaza Strip is the fulfillment of the plan of David Ben-Gurion and many of the Yishuv’s leadership to settle in all parts of the Land of Israel and deport as many Arabs as possible. Thus, in the years 1936-1939, 57 settlements were established using the “Tower and Stockade” method to reduce the living space of the Arabs. Thus, in 1946, settlements were established in the Negev, including Nirim and Be’eri, as a way to influence the drawing of the UN map for the division of the land in preparation for the UN Assembly vote a year later.

“Tower and Stockade” was a settlement method used by Zionist settlers in Mandatory Palestine during the 1936–39 Arab Revolt, which was organized by Nazi Germany. Its legal foundation was a Turkish Ottoman law that was still in effect during the British Mandate period, which stated that no illegal building may be demolished if the roof has been completed. During the Arab Revolt, these settlements provided safe havens on land that had been officially purchased by the Jewish National Fund (JNF), protected Jewish populations, particularly in remote areas, on these Jewish-owned lands, and maintained “facts on the ground.”

The new Gaza settlement movement, led by many national-religious activists, including Daniella Weis, Bezalel Smotrich, and Itamar Ben Gvir, is planning to establish the first new Jewish settlements in northern Gaza after the local Arabs are chased away to the south. It so happens that the White House this week, concerned with Arab rage in Michigan, is trying to block the IDF’s move to create an area free from Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza. As of this week, there are still some 200,000 Arabs there, and now Israel has been forced to send them supply trucks. However, the IDF may try to implement the “Generals’ plan,” a.k.a. the “Eiland plan,” regardless of the Democratic presidential campaign’s open hostility, and stretch it out through the November 5 elections.

Share this article on WhatsApp: