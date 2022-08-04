Photo Credit: Rabbi Eitiel Goldwicht’s Facebook

Ahead of the 9th of Av, when we mourn the destruction of our Temple because of internal hatred, the Aish Israel association released a survey it ordered from the Midgam institute, gauging how Israeli Jews feel about being Jewish. The survey included “more than 1,000 people from all population sectors: men and women, traditional and secular, who live in Israel and are between ages 22-54.”

Channel 14, which ran the original story (האם הציבור בישראל גאה בהיותו יהודי? סקר מיוחד בדק ומצא), did not offer exact figures regarding the respondents, nor did it note the method used by the pollsters and the margin of error. The Midgam website mentions they poll using the internet, phones, and combined online/telephone interviews. So, the results here are not as scientific as we’d have liked them to be, kindly bring an ample supply of salt.

Are you proud or not proud of your Jewish identity?

An absolute majority of 89% responded that they were proud of their Jewish identity overall. Only 6% said they were not proud of their Jewish identity.

What did they mean by “overall?” For one thing, it’s clear that the respondents were not crazy about every aspect of being Jewish, they had reservations. After all, 89% makes for a very crowded elevator.

When you think of the concept of “Jewish identity,” what things come to mind?

28% said the first thing that comes to mind is tradition; 23% said holidays; 18% answered religion; 11% answered Shabbat. The remaining 20% was divided among customs, the State of Israel, history, belonging, Torah, “and more.” Is there a difference between “customs” and “holidays?” No idea.

How important or unimportant is your Jewish identity to you?

85% of all respondents answered that their Jewish identity is important to them; 14% answered that their Jewish identity is not important to them. What did the remaining 1% say? Your guess is as good as mine.

How important or unimportant is it to you to pass on Jewish wisdom and values to the next generation?

79% said it is important for them to pass on Jewish wisdom and values; 17% said it’s not. But, you know, this is a very badly written question: the survey authors stress the fact that the majority of the respondents described themselves as secular Israelis. With that in mind, what do they think of when they endorse passing on Jewish wisdom and values to their children? Do they even grasp what these things mean?

I’m actually impressed by the 17% who refused to cooperate with the perceived intent of the question––namely Judaism good, me like Judaism––and went with the negative response. Their answer I can trust.

Aish Israel senior official Rabbi Eitiel Goldwicht told Channel 14: “On the one hand, the results of the survey encourage me and on the other hand, they are worrying. On the one hand, we see that the Jewish identity of the Israeli public is important to them, and there is an interest in preserving their identity for the current generation and the next generation. Unfortunately, the results show that there are not enough opportunities for learning and deepening, and a wide variety of opportunities must be given to all Israelis to devote their time to learning Jewish wisdom, being familiar with their heritage, and knowing the culture. This learning must be adapted through a relevant and up-to-date method to our time.”

As you may note (I did), Goldwicht has nothing to say about what we might learn from these Israelis, who, after all, have established the first Jewish state in some 2,000 years, are the biggest consumers of books and works of art on the planet, support the largest translation endeavors in the region, and have sustained democracy in one of the most brutal parts of the world. Is that not part of our Jewish identity in Israel? Does our Jewish identity offer no room for an exchange of ideas?

Something to ponder on 9 B’Av (the pondering starts Saturday night).