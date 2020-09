Photo Credit: Guy Yechiely

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai on Tuesday inaugurated the new school year, visiting several elementary schools as 74,700 city students start or return to school –under strict Health Ministry guidelines.

The students who arrived in more than 70 elementary and middle schools were greeted by some 200 street performers at the school gates, boosting the income of the performers and raising the morale of schoolchildren as they start a challenging academic year.