Jewish activists tried to smuggle a live goat onto the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Monday using a supermarket bag. Today is Pesach Sheni, a second opportunity to bring the Passover sacrifice for those who were unable to bring it on Passover.

The Israel Police confirmed that officers from the David Subdistrict of the Jerusalem District arrested nine suspects in the Old City for allegedly assaulting police officers and attempting to disturb the public order. The detainees were residents of Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria. One of the suspects was found to be concealing a live animal in a bag, which was handed over for veterinary treatment.

According to police, the individuals were identified during operational activity in the alleys of the Old City, where their suspicious behavior led to a confrontation that turned physical. All nine were detained and transferred for questioning.

אירוע חריג: פעילי ימין הצליחו להבריח גדי חי להר הבית בשקית של רמי לוי@hanan_green pic.twitter.com/02X7haRUtX — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) May 12, 2025

Under current Israeli policy, non-Muslim prayer and religious rituals are not permitted on the Temple Mount, though recently there has been a reduction in the restrictions, thanks to Interior Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Attempts to perform animal sacrifices are strictly prohibited.

Police emphasized they take suspected animal abuse and the unlawful possession or use of animals very seriously, especially when linked to public disorder. The identities of the suspects and the current condition of the goat have not been released.

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.

