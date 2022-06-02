Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

The Flag Law, an opposition-introduced bill which would prohibit the flying of an enemy’s flag, and in particular, the PLO terrorist flag used by the Palestinian Authority, in state supported institutions passed its first reading in the Knesset on Wednesday night. The vote passed 63 to 16.

In an unusual move, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Yamina MKs as well as New Hope MKs voted in favor of the opposition’s bill.

Yair Lapid and most of his Yesh Atid party, as well as the Labor party absented themselves for the vote.

Arab Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi attacked Bennett for voting for the law stating, “It’s thanks to the Arabs you are prime minister. Are you not ashamed?”

MK Aimen Odeh declared, “You are Nakba deniers, people deniers, people’s flag deniers. This is not a PLO flag, this is a Palestinian flag, from today on you will see many more Palestinian flags.”

The bill came about after PLO terrorist flags were being waved on Israeli university campuses.

MKs Ahmed Tibi and Itamar Ben-Gvir nearly came to blows over the bill. Six Knesset ushers had to keep them apart.

Rightwing coalition and opposition MKs also voted together for the Fallen Brothers bill – 72 to 0. The bill would recognize siblings, and not just parents, of fallen soldiers and terror victims.