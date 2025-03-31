Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

On Monday, the Knesset approved in a second and third reading a bill to deny social security benefits to convicted terrorists. The new law, proposed by coalition chairman Ofir Katz (Likud), removes the eligibility for state benefits for individuals convicted of serious terrorist crimes.

The approved law mandates the complete denial of all benefits for terrorists convicted of murder, attempted murder, and other serious terrorist offenses.

Under the previous legislation, convicted terrorists who were citizens or residents of Israel were entitled to a range of benefits from the National Insurance Institute, including disability benefits, nursing care, maternity benefits, survivors’ benefits, child savings, child benefits, burial benefits, unemployment insurance, and other grants. Estimates suggest that these payments could total thousands of shekels per month.

Additionally, the new law removes the option for family members of convicted terrorists to receive income support due to their relative’s imprisonment, a previously available benefit.

The explanatory notes to the proposal state: “In light of the terrorist threats facing the State of Israel, including those that materialized in the events of 22 Tishrei 5774 (October 7, 2023), and as these threats increase with the release of security prisoners as part of a deal to free Israeli hostages, the bill aims to denounce terrorist perpetrators by denying them the right to receive pensions under the National Insurance Law and the Income Security Law. These benefits are based on the principle of mutual guarantee between citizens and residents of the State of Israel, which is undermined by acts of terrorism. The bill seeks to deter potential perpetrators from engaging in terrorist acts, thereby protecting human life and the security of the state’s citizens and residents.”

Following the law’s approval, coalition chairman Ofir Katz stated, “The situation where a terrorist who murdered a Jew would receive money from the State of Israel is delusional and incomprehensible. We have put an end to the madness. My important bill has passed, and a terrorist will not receive a single shekel from the State of Israel.”

Legal experts have suggested that the new law was likely to be challenged in the High Court of Justice, but its drafters believe it has been carefully crafted to withstand legal scrutiny.

