Another Israeli lawmaker has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, and immediately entered quarantine.

The minister had received a third dose of the vaccine less than a week ago, but that was not enough time to be able to protect her from contracting the virus.

The minister, a member of the Blue and White party, said she will work from home until she tests negative.

Farkash-Hacohen is not the only lawmaker who is currently ill with the virus. Six other MKs have also been struck with the coronavirus.

Otzma Yehudi leader and Religious Zionism MK Itamar Ben Gvir was hospitalized with the virus this past Friday night, although he had tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday. Ben Gvir was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem after his condition deteriorated. Nevertheless, Ben Gvir’s office sent out a message saying the MK is feeling well and is fully conscious.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv was hospitalized last Monday night with COVID-19 after experiencing breathing difficulties. He was released from the hospital this past Thursday, but still requires oxygen at home, according to Hamodia.

In addition, Arab Joint List MK Ofer Cassif, Yesh Atid MKs Inbal Bezek and Vladimir Beliak, and Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman were also diagnosed with COVID-19 so far this month.