Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Knesset

The Knesset met in rare Sunday session to pass a bill into law that doubles the fines for violations of the coronavirus lockdown.

The current NIS 5,000 fine is now doubling to NIS 10,000 for violators of lockdown rules after a Knesset vote of 40-18.

Advertisement



Arab Knesset members voted against the bill, contending that enforcement of COVID-19 regulations has been racist.

Knesset members from the Religious Sephardic Shas and United Torah Judaism parties boycotted the vote.

The Blue and White party, however, claimed “victory” for the citizens of Israel after the vote was passed.