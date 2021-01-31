Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Knesset
The Knesset

The Knesset met in rare Sunday session to pass a bill into law that doubles the fines for violations of the coronavirus lockdown.

The current NIS 5,000 fine is now doubling to NIS 10,000 for violators of lockdown rules after a Knesset vote of 40-18.

Advertisement

Arab Knesset members voted against the bill, contending that enforcement of COVID-19 regulations has been racist.

Knesset members from the Religious Sephardic Shas and United Torah Judaism parties boycotted the vote.

The Blue and White party, however, claimed “victory” for the citizens of Israel after the vote was passed.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRabbi Dr. Avraham Twerski, z”l Passes and The World is a Darker Place
Next articleIsrael’s National COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Until 7 AM Friday
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...