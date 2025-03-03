Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

The Knesset Finance Committee voted on Monday to grant tax-exempt status to the Kohelet Policy Forum, a Jerusalem think tank that helped shape the government’s now-shelved judicial reform program.

“Starting today, there is another good reason to donate to the Kohelet Forum,” the forum stated on social media. “Donate and receive a tax refund.”

Advertisement





In January, Kohelet was excluded from a list of some 140 nonprofits eligible for benefits. The decision followed an Israeli Tax Authority review of allegations that the group engaged in partisan political activities. Upon further review, no basis was found for those claims.

Kohelet, which self-identifies as a nonpartisan, conservative think tank, claimed that it fulfilled all criteria under Israel’s Income Tax Ordinance, which allows donors to claim tax credits for gifts. The group said at the time that it was confident the application would be approved.

In an unusual move, 10 Knesset members from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition attended Monday’s committee vote to ensure that the measure would pass.

The Tax Authority also green-lit tax benefits for the far-left organization Bonot Alternativa (“Women Building an Alternative”), which participated in the protest against Netanyahu’s judicial reform program.

Section 46 of the Income Tax Ordinance grants Israelis a 35% tax credit if they donate at least 180 shekels ($50) to a charity approved by the Finance Ministry and the Knesset Finance Committee.

Share this article on WhatsApp: