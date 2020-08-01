Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Jerusalem and Cultural Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz announced Saturday night that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus.

Peretz told reporters last Wednesday in the Knesset that he was entering isolation after the director-general of the Jerusalem and Cultural Heritage Ministry office, Avi Cohen, tested positive for the virus.

עם צאת השבת התברר לצערי כי יצאתי חיובי לבדיקת קורונה שעשיתי ביום שישי. מרגיש כרגע טוב ומאחל רפואה שלמה לכל חולי ישראל. שבוע טוב. — רפי פרץ (@realrafiperets) August 1, 2020

“With the conclusion of Shabbat, it unfortunately became clear that the coronavirus test I took on Friday came back positive,” Peretz wrote in a post on Twitter.

“I am feeling good at the moment, and wish a complete and speedy recovery to all those who are unwell among the people of Israel,” he added. “Shavua tov.” (“Have a good week.”)

Health Ministry representatives contact Knesset members and their advisers to update them on epidemiological investigations and contract tracing when a lawmaker tests positive for the virus.