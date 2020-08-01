Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Minister Rafi Peretz, May 18, 2020

Jerusalem and Cultural Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz announced Saturday night that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus.

Peretz told reporters last Wednesday in the Knesset that he was entering isolation after the director-general of the Jerusalem and Cultural Heritage Ministry office, Avi Cohen, tested positive for the virus.

“With the conclusion of Shabbat, it unfortunately became clear that the coronavirus test I took on Friday came back positive,” Peretz wrote in a post on Twitter.

“I am feeling good at the moment, and wish a complete and speedy recovery to all those who are unwell among the people of Israel,” he added. “Shavua tov.” (“Have a good week.”)

Health Ministry representatives contact Knesset members and their advisers to update them on epidemiological investigations and contract tracing when a lawmaker tests positive for the virus.

