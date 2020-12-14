Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Sheba Hospital and the Bitan family on Monday afternoon provided an update regarding the condition of MK David Bitan (Likud). They reported that, on the recommendation of the medical staff, it was decided to connect MK Bitan to an Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation device (Ecmo) while he is fully awake. He continues to communicate with his surroundings. His condition is still difficult but stable.

His family would like to thank the medical staff, stating that “David is treated with dedication and responsibility by the Sheba Hospital staff and we would like to thank them.”

Advertisement



The family also wishes to thank all the acquaintances and friends for their concern and interest, saying, “We wish for hope and continue to pray for David’s health.”

Senior News12 journalist Amit Segal reported on Telegram that “Bitan is in severe condition.”