Israel’s Metro Law – the “mega-project” for new rail-lines in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area – was approved by the Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee.

The Transportation Ministry said the approval of the law is a “significant step in the promotion of the metro project, and helps to define the work processes in the project in front of various regulators and infrastructure bodies in order to optimize and speed up the planning and execution processes in the project, which is considered the largest and most complex carried out to date in Israel.”

The metro network will include three lines, 150 km of underground tracks and 109 stations. The network will connect 24 local authorities throughout Gush Dan (the greater Tel Aviv area) and is expected to carry about 2 million passengers a day.

