New Hope party chairman Gideon Sa’ar, a former member of the Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has rejoined the coalition government, the two men announced in a joint statement Sunday night.

Likud Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will retain his position as the Defense Minister; Sa’ar will become a Minister Without Portfolio, and will join the limited War Council as well.

Both men referred to their past differences in their statements — Sa’ar had joined a unity government at the start of the war, but left the government in March due to differences of opinion primarily with Netanyahu. Nevertheless, both made clear they have moved past that point — at least for now.

“I appreciate the fact that Gideon Sa’ar responded to my request and agreed to return to the government,” Netanyahu said.

“This move contributes to unity within us, and unity against our enemies.

“During the discussions of the political-security cabinet, I was impressed by his broad vision, and his ability to offer creative solutions to complicated problems. More than once we have seen eye to eye the steps to be taken.

“It is no secret that we have had disputes in the past,” the prime minister said, but added, “since October 7 we have put all the mud of the past behind us. We will work together, and I intend to employ him in the forums that influence the conduct of the war.

“Gideon, I really appreciate your decision,” Netanyahu added. “You transcend the size of the hour and ignore every other consideration. In these fateful days, I am sure you will make a significant contribution to the conduct of the war and a significant contribution to our country.”

In his own statement, Sa’ar said, “This is the patriotic and right thing to do now. I am joining the government at this stage without a coalition agreement – but with an orderly worldview and with a strong patriotic attitude for our people.

“In the current situation, and after considering things, I came to the conclusion that there is no point in continuing to sit in the opposition, in a situation where the positions of most of its members on the subject of the war are different and even far from my position,” Sa’ar added.

“This is a time when it is my duty to try and contribute at the decision-making table.”

Regarding his past differences with Netanyahu, Sa’ar said simply, “It is right to put aside the Jewish wars and focus and concentrate on the war against our enemies.”

Sa’ar’s entry into the government brings the coalition to 68 seats in the Knesset, a healthy majority and one that could easily survive a exodus threat by Otzma Yehudit party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has made the threat several times since the start of the war.

Nevertheless, Ben-Gvir welcomed Sa’ar to the fold in a statement saying, “I congratulate my friend, Member of Knesset Gideon Sa’ar, on joining the coalition and the government. This is the right and responsible step to take now. His extensive experience is an added value that will help to continue winning and achieving the goals. Welcome Gideon,” he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also welcomed Sa’ar to the coalition, noting in a statement, “The people of Israel now need unity on the way to total victory.

“I congratulate Knesset member Gideon Sa’ar and the state-right faction for entering the coalition. Together, combining forces and unity, with God’s help we will win.”

