Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines has been chosen to fly an Israeli-US delegation to and from Bahrain this coming Sunday.

The members of the delegation will include diplomats and representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office and the White House, according to the Globes business news website.

The purpose of the visit is to follow up on the historic document signed at the White House in September by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

El Al also operated the historic flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi in August, during which major Israeli and US officials visited the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this week, history was made when the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airlines flew over Israel for the first time en route between Milan and Abu Dhabi.

The flight route was made possible after an aviation agreement was signed last week by Israel and Jordan, allowing overflights through Israeli and Jordanian air space. The move considerably shortens the flight time from Gulf states, Asia and the Far East to Europe and North America.

Next week, Etihad Airways has joined up with Maman Group to fly a delegation of dozens of Israeli tourist agents from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi for meetings there with their UAE counterparts.

Direct flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi and Dubai are set to begin in January 2021; Israir and Arkia Airlines are ready to operate the flights as soon as an agreement has been signed, according to Globes.