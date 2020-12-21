Photo Credit: Yaakov Naumi / Flash 90

Israeli national airline El Al announced on Sunday it would operate its first flight to Rabat, Morocco on Tuesday.

The flight will carry a joint U.S.-Israeli delegation, reported Reuters.

The direct flight should take around six hours and comes after a U.S.-brokered normalization deal between the two countries earlier this month.

Senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Jared Kushner, who arrived in Israel on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will reportedly lead the U.S. delegation, which will include U.S. Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

The Israeli delegation will be led by the country’s national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat.