Photo Credit: United hatzalah

Use a special location and apparatus to light the candles.

Many times fires occur due to the use of makeshift menorahs. Please use a proper, stable menorah and a stable table or shelf and avoid proximity to any flammable items, including remaining oil or other candles, as well as drapes, curtains, books, or clothing.

It is also recommended to have the Menorah set up on either a stable stone or metal object to prevent a fire from spreading as a result of a dropped candle or dripping oil. Placing a sheet of tin foil underneath the menorah is also recommended.

Light the Menorah in a glass case that can prevent wind from blowing the flames or tipping the candles.

Don’t leave menorahs unsupervised especially with young children in the house.

The Holiday is a time of joy. To prevent tragic accidents an adult should supervise the area where the lit menorah is lit located, and small children should be warned about the dangers of approaching the menorah or playing near it.

Always keep Menorahs, candles, oil, and matches out of the reach of children and make sure that children do not approach the Menorah during the entire time that the candles are burning.

Do not allow children to light menorahs unassisted. Make sure to tie back hair that may catch on fire, as this can lead to serious burns on the face and scalp in seconds.

Kitchen safety:

Children should be kept far away from boiling or hot oil or any other hot liquids in the kitchen, to prevent serious and painful burns.

Use the rear burners on the stovetop to fry latkes or sufganiyot to prevent hot oil from splashing on children and to prevent children from coming into contact with pot handles that may extend over the edge of the stove and result in the pot or pan tipping over and spilling the hot oil on the child.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said: “Every year on Chanukah United Hatzalah volunteers are dispatched to far too many incidents of fires and injuries resulting from Chanukah candles being lit in dangerous locations or left carelessly without supervision, as well as hundreds of emergencies from burns. Sadly, too many of these incidents have ended in tragedy. On behalf of more than 6,000 volunteers in United Hatzalah, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of Am Yisrael a happy and safe Chanukah.”