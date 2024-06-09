Photo Credit: Official State Dept. Photo / Chuck Kennedy / public domain

Turkey has condemned Saturday’s special forces operation to rescue four living Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorist collaborators in central Gaza.

4 Live Hostages Rescued from Gaza by Israeli Forces

Advertisement





The four hostages were held in “civilian” apartments in two separate buildings in the town of Nuseirat. One of those apartments was owned by Al Jazeera journalist Abdallah Aljamal, who also worked as a spokesperson for the Hamas-run Gaza Labor Ministry.

Israeli Hostage Noa Argamani was Held Captive by Al Jazeera Journalist

“We deplore the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, which killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey – like Qatar — has long provided asylum and comfortable lodgings for Hamas terrorist leaders who have set up a regional headquarters in the country.

“With the latest barbaric attack, Israel has added a new item to the list of war crimes it has committed,” Ankara charged.

The ministry also called on the international community “to exercise their responsibility to put an end to the commission of these crimes by Israel, which is on trial before the International Court of Justice, for violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.”

Since Hamas and other terrorists chose to attack the Israeli forces from behind civilians in the area – a crowded venue near the Nuseirat marketplace – civilians who were being used as human shields by the terrorists were killed in the crossfire as the operatives tried to prevent the rescue.

The actual number of those who died in the incident, however, is not yet clear.

The Gaza Health Ministry is controlled and run by the Hamas terrorist organization, which routinely inflates its statistics and does not differentiate between civilians and operatives.