Photo Credit: BruceBlaus via Wikimedia

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs on Thursday morning responded to medical emergencies involving infants that required CPR in two separate incidents.

The first incident took place in Tsfat when a year-old girl lost consciousness in her home.

United Hatzalah volunteer Yosef Ederei who was the first responder at the scene reported: “According to the family, the young girl did not wake up from her nighttime sleep this morning. Together with other first responders who arrived after me, I performed CPR on the girl, who was later transported to the hospital in critical condition while still undergoing CPR. Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit was dispatched to the scene and assisted the family in dealing with the emotional fallout.”

The second incident took place a short time later when a week-old girl lost consciousness in her home in the Meah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern who was one of the first responders at the scene reported: “The week-old girl lost consciousness from what appears to have been medical complications. Together with other first responders, I performed CPR on the girl and she was transported to Hadassah Har Hatzofim in critical condition while still undergoing CPR.”