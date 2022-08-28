Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Last Thursday, a very special EMT training course celebrated its graduation ceremony. The course was designed for members of the Breslav community in Uman who had fled Ukraine at the onset of the Russian invasion. The course was held in Jerusalem and completed six months after the beginning of the war.

Taught by United Hatzalah’s dedicated instructors Yechiel Mayberg and Uriel Amrani, the special course aimed to strengthen emergency medical response in and around the community of Uman and lower the response time to medical emergencies. All the new EMTs hope to return to Uman soon and assist in the region.

Advertisement



United Hatzalah’s Vice President of Volunteer Operations Eliezer Hyman thanked the graduates for their dedication and said: “You came to Israel and invested your time and efforts to learn how to give the most professional response to medical emergencies in Uman and throughout Ukraine. Your actions are worthy of the highest praise. You are the latest reinforcement for United Hatzalah’s extensive activities in Ukraine since the start of the war.”

Deputy head of the Uman chapter of United Hatzalah Aharon Ben Harush said: “Our activities in Uman and throughout Ukraine start when receiving the alert about an emergency and only end when the patient is discharged from hospital. Our dedicated team of volunteers accompanies the patient at the hospital to assist them with any language difficulties and help translate instructions from the medical staff and help the patient throughout the medical treatment. We are delighted to see new EMTs join the chapter in these challenging times.”