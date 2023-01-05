Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A United Hatzalah ambulance was involved in a stone-throwing incident that took place near Tekoa, in Gush Etzion.

United Hatzalah volunteer and ambulance driver Rachel Chuna who was injured in the incident recalled: “As I was driving past the Arab village of Tuqu’ (12 km southeast of Bethlehem), several teenagers began throwing stones at cars on the road, trying to injure the drivers. The ambulance was struck by large stones and I sustained an injury in my arm. I called dispatch and reported the incident and then quickly drove to the Jewish town of Tekoa where I received medical treatment from first responders who arrived to help.”