“I always wanted to own an island and in 2009 I got the chance, now you can be part of it too,” declares Israeli-born illusionist, magician, television personality, and self-proclaimed psychic known around the world for his spoon-bending act Uri Geller, inviting all of us to “become a citizen of the most mysterious land in the world.”

Uri Geller Freud (born Georgi Geller), 76, was born in Tel Aviv in 1946, served as a paratrooper during the Six-Days War, made a living for a while as a model for underwear, and started performing his magic act in nightclubs. He moved to the US where he was a guest on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show, with his claimed acts of telekinesis, telepathy, making watches move faster and slower, and, of course, spoon bending. His appearance on the Carson show turned out to be an ambush: Johnny, himself an amateur magician, confronted Geller on camera with James Randy, a scientific skeptic who made his living challenging paranormal and pseudoscientific claims. Needless to say, the evening was a bust for Geller.

In the 1980s, Geller tried to get rich by soliciting investments in his dowsing venture. Dowsing is a type of divination used to locate ground water, buried metals or ores, gemstones, oil, radiation, gravesites, malign ‘earth vibrations,’ and anything else one imagines, without the use of a scientific apparatus.

He continued to eke out a decent living on the TV show circuits, in clubs, and wherever else his mysterious endeavors were welcome. At one point he claimed to be having an affair with Sophia Loren, he claimed to be a Mossad agent, it was fun to watch until it wasn’t.

And then, as he states on his latest promotional scam, he purchased Lamb, an island in the Firth of Forth, the estuary or firth of Scotland’s River Forth that flows into the North Sea, between Fife to the north, and West Lothian, the City of Edinburgh and East Lothian to the south. Geologically, the Firth of Forth is a fjord, formed by the Forth Glacier in the last glacial period.

Lamb, sometimes called Lamb Island or The Lamb, is a small uninhabited island measuring approximately 100 by 50 meters (330 ft × 160 ft), between the islands of Fidra and Craigleith in the Firth of Forth, off the east coast of Scotland.

So, exactly the size of a football field without room for bleachers and concessions.

According to Geller, Lamb is “a very special place – possibly the most mystical island in the world. Something drew me to it and my instincts were confirmed by the incredible connections of the island to the ancient world, the Bible, and many extraordinary legends. It also harbors mysterious powers, sitting on leylines of energy linking it directly with historical sites of great intrigue and significance.”

We interrupt this torrent of horse pucky to explain that ley lines are supposed to be straight alignments drawn between various historic structures and prominent landmarks.

This bizarre idea was developed in early 20th-century Europe, with ley line believers arguing that these alignments were recognized by ancient societies that deliberately erected structures along them. Since the 1960s, members of the Earth Mysteries movement and other esoteric traditions have been claiming that ley lines demarcate “earth energies” and serve as guides for alien spacecraft. Archaeologists and scientists regard ley lines as an example of pseudo-archaeology and pseudo-science. Which explains why Geller uses it as a common reference as if he were describing the purchase of shawarma in pita in Machne Yehuda.

“I felt those leylines myself when I camped overnight on the island (planting there a crystal sphere that belonged to Einstein!),” the man of mystery continues. “One such line runs right through Lamb from the Isle of May – said to be the burial place of none other than King Arthur – at one end, and the Hill of Tara – coronation site of Irish kings and gateway to the fabled Otherworld – at the other. Indeed, Scotland’s famed coronation stone – the Stone of Scone, also known as the Stone of Destiny – is said to have been brought to Tara from Jerusalem via Egypt by the Biblical prophet Jeremiah and the daughter of the last king of Judah.”

Do check out Geller’s website. It’s August and you may be getting fried on the beach and need an excuse to escape with your iPad to a shaded area. His horse pucky is endless, do enjoy it. He even offers a copy of the football-field size island’s constitution (the official anthem of the island is My Island, composed in 1909 and specially adapted to become the signature song of Lamb).

Geller gets to his bottom line pitch several screens down: “I invite you to become part of a community like nowhere else on Earth, where for just $1 you will receive an official downloadable citizenship certificate endorsed with my signature, with all proceeds going to Save A Child’s Heart, an incredible charity dedicated to treating children with heart conditions across the world, no matter where they come from.”

Even extraterrestrial children.