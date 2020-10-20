Photo Credit: YouTube

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, starting after 12 PM, is hosting a trilateral summit meeting with the participation of US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Financial Affairs Obaid Humaid Al Tayer.

12:00 – PM Netanyahu welcomes the delegations upon their arrival in Israel, at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

12:05 – Signing ceremony of Israel-UAE agreements, with the participation of US Secy. of the Treasury Mnuchin. Agreements will be signed on aviation, investment protection, visa exemptions, and science and science and technology.

PM Netanyahu, US Treasury Secy. Mnuchin, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Al-Tayer and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam S. Boehler will issue statements.

The event was broadcast live.

Due to the restriction on gatherings, the event will be covered by a pool (Israel TV Ch. #13) only!

12:50 – PM Netanyahu will host a trilateral meeting with US Treasury Secy. Mnuchin, US Assistant to the President Avi Berkowitz, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Al-Tayer, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and additional senior officials accompanying them.

13:45 – PM Netanyahu will hold a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secy. Mnuchin.