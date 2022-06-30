Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

A Siemens research MRI machine was installed at the Technion on June 26. It’s the first research MRI device of its kind in northern Israel. It will operate as part of the May-Bloom-Dahl Center for Human Research in MRI, which will span 200 square meters in the MLAT building at the Technion.

The new center, operated by the Dept. of Biomedical Engineering, will serve researchers, professors, and students for interdisciplinary research in several scientific and medical fields, as part of the Technion’s commitment to scientific excellence and the promotion of human health.

The Center’s Academic Director, Dr. Moti Freiman from the Dept. of Biomedical Engineering, said: “Many researchers at the Technion have been waiting for the arrival of this essential research tool since up until now they have relied on other MRI centers in the country to conduct their research.”

Dr. Freiman added that “the device will be available to researchers from a wide range of fields at the Technion and the surrounding area and will also be used by industrial entities seeking to deepen their ability in research and development through MRI.”