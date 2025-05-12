Photo Credit: Sebastian Baryli / Flickr

Al-Haq, a PA NGO based in Ramallah, is taking legal action against the UK Department for Business and Trade over its supply of critical parts for Israel’s F-35 combat aircraft, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Last September, the UK’s Labour government halted certain arms export licenses to Israel following a government review that raised concerns over potential violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

However, components related to the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II that are part of a global supply chain—not sent directly to Israel—were not affected. British officials concluded that restricting these parts could disrupt the operational readiness of F-35 fleets in other allied countries.

Al-Haq argues that the UK government’s decision violates its international legal obligations, including the duty to prevent genocide. In court filings, they contend that the government “continues to allow the export of components for F-35 fighter jets that have caused extensive destruction in Gaza.”

A judicial review of the case is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

According to NGO Monitor, Al-Haq is a prominent organization involved in anti-Israel “lawfare” efforts and the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Its General Director, Shawan Jabarin, has been linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, Canada, and Israel.

On October 22, 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Defense officially designated Al-Haq as a terrorist organization, asserting that it is part of a broader network operating on behalf of the PFLP.

Al-Haq’s financial transparency is limited, with no public release of donation amounts or detailed financial statements since 2009. Despite this lack of disclosure, the organization continues to receive significant funding from various European governments and institutions.

Major donors include the European Union, Norway, Ireland, Italy, France, and Spain. Between 2020 and 2024, Al-Haq was a key implementing partner in a $7.2 million project funded by Sweden through the NGO Development Center (NDC). Other participating organizations included Al Mezan, Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), BADIL, Breaking the Silence, B’Tselem, Gisha, and Yesh Din. The allocation of funds among the participating NGOs has not been disclosed. Although originally planned to continue through 2027 with a budget of SEK 120 million (~$11 million), the project was revised following reports by NGO Monitor. The second phase was reduced to SEK 60 million and is now expected to end in 2025.

In February 2024, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) approved an €8.3 million grant for 22 partners, including Al-Haq, aimed at bolstering the role of local human rights defenders and civil society organizations under the FIDH network. The specific funding amount designated for Al-Haq remains undisclosed.

From 2021 to 2024, Al-Haq also participated in a project titled “Side by Side: Strengthening Civil Society Forces”, implemented by Weltfriedensdienst (WFD), a German NGO funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Partners included DCI-P and BADIL, though financial allocations were not made public.

