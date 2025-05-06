Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The Constitution Committee chaired by MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) on Monday held a tense initial hearing on a bill proposing an 80% tax on donations to NGOs from foreign political entities and a ban on court access for NGOs that lack the right of standing and receive the majority of their funding from such sources.

Israeli law does not explicitly address the issue of legal standing before the High Court of Justice; instead, the principles governing standing have been shaped through judicial precedent. Over the years, the Supreme Court has gradually broadened the concept of standing, allowing public petitioners to bring cases even when they lack a direct personal interest. This shift has enabled individuals and organizations to petition the court solely in the interest of upholding broader values such as the rule of law.

This expansion of legal standing has significantly amplified the Court’s ability to intervene in political and security-related disputes in Israel, enabling it to assert its liberal positions on contentious issues such as Jewish settlements in the liberated territories, the IDF’s rules of engagement, police conduct, and, most recently, the prison conditions of Hamas terrorists captured following the October 7, 2023 massacre.

According to the proposed legislation, any donation from a foreign political entity to an NGO will be subject to an 80% tax. Additionally, courts will be barred from hearing petitions submitted by NGOs that receive the majority of their funding from foreign political entities—unless those NGOs are also funded by the Israeli government. The proposal also grants the finance minister, with the approval of the Knesset Finance Committee, the authority to exempt specific donations from the tax under special circumstances.

The bill’s explanatory notes state: “The purpose of this bill is to reduce the indirect influence of foreign governments and political entities on the State of Israel. This influence is reflected, among other things, in direct financial support for NGOs in Israel that act as agents of change on behalf of these entities. Such a phenomenon exceeds the bounds of the democratic framework and undermines the sovereignty and independence of the state where it occurs.”

The hearing follows newly released data revealing that between 2012 and 2024, foreign governments contributed over NIS 1.3 billion ($360 million) to 83 political organizations in Israel.

During the discussion, Chairman Rothman stated, “In times of war, foreign countries inject massive sums into Israeli society to steer the state toward surrender or to promote the rights of terrorists. This must be stopped. We must ensure that Israeli citizens preserve their freedom of expression and are not drowned out by a megaphone funded by a foreign government.”

MK Ariel Kellner (Likud), who initiated the bill, presented data during the debate and stated: “Between 2012 and 2024, over 1.3 billion NIS flowed from foreign governments to 83 political organizations—that’s roughly 300,000 NIS every day—aimed at shaping public policy in Israel. These funds support groups that harm IDF soldiers, defend terrorists, and weaponize our courts against us. This isn’t civic support; it’s political interference. A petition every three days—this isn’t civil society, it’s a legal strategy to erode our sovereignty. This law is a continuation of our War of Independence.”

NIF NOT AMUSED

The New Israel Fund, one of the biggest anti-Zionist financing groups that support anti-Israel NGOs in Israel, on Monday issued its sharp objection to the proposed bill, saying, “Today, the government is presenting to the Constitution Committee a law of unprecedented severity in any democratic country: the so-called ‘Silencing of Civil Society Law.’ This legislation threatens the very existence of organizations that advocate for the rights of women, workers, the elderly, Holocaust survivors, residents of public housing, and Israel’s most vulnerable communities. But beyond targeting these specific groups, the bill sends a chilling message: any NGO or nonprofit that dares to voice dissent—even in a tweet—risks financial ruin.”

Not exactly. A better way of presenting the bill is to say that any NGO that’s funded by the enemies of the Jewish State to engage in sabotage that often escalates to violence risks financial ruin.

“How extreme is this proposal?” the outraged NIF continued. “It imposes a punitive 80% tax on donations from friendly governments and international bodies, and simultaneously bars affected organizations from accessing the courts. While the government frames this as a law to ‘prevent foreign interference,’ its double standards are evident: there appears to be no concern when foreign interests are (allegedly) involved in the Prime Minister’s Office, or when massive, anonymous donations flow to right-wing organizations.”

Would the average Israeli consider Norway or Ireland, two of the biggest donors to Israeli NGOs, friendly countries? Probably not. As to the smear campaign the paragraph above cites, the “Qatar Gate,” it is fast running out of steam and is exposed as a desperate attempt on the part of disgraced, outgoing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to avenge his humiliating dismissal.

Give ‘em hell, Simcha!

