Antisemitic influencer Candace Owens has been refused entry to Australia for her upcoming speaking tour, several Australian news outlets including ABC News reported Sunday morning. Meanwhile, The New Zealand Herald reported that New Zealand’s Immigration Authority (INZ) said it was evaluating a visa application submitted by the conspiracy theory advocate, following the denial of her entry into Australia.

Here’s one possible explanation as to why the Australians don’t want to see her in their midst: In 2021, Owens stated that the United States should “invade Australia,” suggesting Australia had turned into a tyrannical Nazi-style police state due to its public health precautions against COVID-19. Owens said her comments were made “in jest” and had been grossly misinterpreted by the media.

Owens declared her plans for a speaking tour across Australia and New Zealand in August and was scheduled to arrive in the region in November.

The ADL offered a simple, easy-to-use rundown of Owens’ qualifications as a rabid antisemite and an all-out bad influencer:

Candace Owens is a right-wing public figure and political commentator who has come to embrace and promote antisemitic tropes and anti-Israel rhetoric.

She also espouses conspiracy theories related to the LGBTQ+ community and has downplayed the impact of slavery and racism on the Black community.

Owens began gaining recognition in 2016-2017 as a MAGA supporter and critic of the Black Lives Matter movement.

She developed a large following while working for Turning Point USA, and later the Daily Wire, a conservative outlet co-founded by Ben Shapiro.

She departed the Daily Wire following escalating antisemitic rhetoric and public disagreement with Shapiro.

Owens has millions of followers on various social media outlets, including YouTube, X, and Instagram, as well as her own podcast.

After her exit from the Daily Wire, where she faced accusations of antisemitism, Owens minimized the issue’s prevalence, asserting that those who proclaim “antisemitism is everywhere!” are merely racial supremacists.

Media Matters reported that Owens took issue with Jordan Peterson’s description of far-right commentator Nick Fuentes as a “psychopathic rat” following Fuentes’ tweet alleging that Jews control the Biden administration. Owens implied that Fuentes’ assertion might hold some validity, given the number of Jewish officials in the Biden Administration, remarking that “it seems a weird tweet for [Peterson] to be so disturbed about.”

She characterized Fuentes as having “a very long background of focusing his attention on Israel and Zionism, and that’s what he is reacting to.”

Fuentes had previously lauded Owens, claiming she was engaged in “a full-fledged war against the Jews.” In an interview with Tristan Tate, brother of former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, Owens inaccurately stated that Joseph Stalin was Jewish and suggested that Sigmund Freud and Stalinists were part of a Jewish conspiracy. She also suggested that Freud studied Kabbalah and advocated for pedophilia through his psychoanalytic theories.

Don’t worry about what you’ll do to Mommy, worry about what Mommy will do to you…

If you wish to delve into some quintessential Candace Owens gobbledygook, here’s her YouTube video from July 29, 2024. And remember, she was able to pile this much horse manure for more than an hour without the benefit of a college education! Owens pursued an undergraduate degree in journalism at the University of Rhode Island but dropped out (she explores the infamous “trans last supper” image, so if this offends you, don’t watch).

Here’s a little bit from that gush: “You should look into the Kazars and the Ashkanazis. […] That documentary suggested that the people that are inhabiting Israel today are not the biblical Jews. […] Prior to World War II, […] the Israeli historians extensively wrote about the fact that they were the Khazars. […] I think it was the eighth century, where the Khazarians mass converted to Judaism as their faith. To be clear, it was the people that were running this empire at the top who were just up to no good, and they carried on their corruption. They carried on their sexual deviancy despite pretending to have converted to Judaism. That doesn’t mean the people that they ruled over didn’t meaningfully convert. I’m sure they did, but the people at the top didn’t. Russia and Persia teamed up and crushed the Khazarian Empire. […] There has been a theory for a while that what is happening is that the Khazarians are reassembling and that essentially they want to crush Russia and Iran. […] It is my belief that these people are no more Jewish than they are Catholic than they are Christian. Their religious teachings tell them to infiltrate everywhere so that nobody knows who they actually are. […] These elites are disgusting, despicable people, and they are pretending to be Jews. They are pretending to be Catholic. When you see these scandals that happen in churches and you look at who’s actually behind them, these people were never Catholic to begin with.”

CHICOLINI’S RULE OF THUMB

There was her critique of Hitler (February 8, 2019): “You know, Hitler was a national socialist, but if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine. The problem is that he wanted—he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German. Everybody to look a different way. That’s not, to me, that’s not nationalism.”

We all remember the Auschwitz Berlitz school where millions of Jews were forced to study proper German…

Yes, in the words of the great Groucho Marx (Duck Soup, 1933, and what a year that was), “Chicolini here may talk like an idiot, and look like an idiot, but don’t let that fool you: he really is an idiot.”

(INZ) deputy chief operating officer Jeannie Melville told the Herald her agency had received an application from Owens for an entertainer’s work visa, and added, “There is no provision in the Immigration Act to prevent a person from traveling to New Zealand based solely on their previous expression of opinion and ideas. Immigration decision-makers have to weigh up all the factors and assess whether an individual presents a threat or risk to security, public order or the public interest and can be deemed an excluded person.”

And now you understand why the biggest NZ exports are sheep and beer.

