Photo Credit: Yossi Abrams

Speaking at the Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Annual Memorial Lecture at King’s College London, the 104th Archbishop of Canterbury, Lord Rowan Williams, addressed the enduring relevance of Rabbi Sacks’ vision for a better society. He acknowledged the complexities of applying these ideals in today’s world, stating:

“Working this out in the world of 2025 presents deeply painful dilemmas—as we witness a resurgence of antisemitic rhetoric and activity, exacerbated by the nightmare cycle of violence, entrenched even further by the butchery of October 7.”

Advertisement





Lord Williams also highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis, noting: “The desperate plight of the hostages is a bitterly vivid symbol of how so many lives—Jewish and non-Jewish alike—are held hostage by a climate of terror.”

A close friend and colleague of Rabbi Sacks, Lord Williams spoke movingly about the late Chief Rabbi’s intellectual and moral legacy. Drawing on Biblical, ancient, and contemporary Rabbinic texts, he explored how Rabbi Sacks might have approached today’s pressing challenges.

The Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Annual Memorial Lecture serves as a platform for engaging with issues of ethics, public policy, and the values Rabbi Sacks championed as a global moral leader. His ideas, rooted in faith and civic responsibility, continue to inspire meaningful dialogue.

Ahead of the lecture, Lord Williams reflected on Rabbi Sacks’ profound insights into social cohesion:

“Jonathan Sacks’ groundbreaking meditations on how we mend our fractured society, deeply rooted in the covenant between God and one another, intersect with key strands of modern European thought on solidarity. A thriving community requires more than a general sense of belonging; it demands a shared commitment to building a better future. This lecture, in tribute to Rabbi Sacks, will explore how we move beyond sentimentality to actively shaping a common destiny.”

Stuart Roden, a trustee of The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, emphasized the lecture’s role in preserving Rabbi Sacks’ impact:

“Rabbi Sacks had a rare ability to communicate Jewish teachings in a way that resonated across faiths and backgrounds, using our shared humanity as a foundation for a better society.”

Lady Elaine Sacks reflected on her late husband’s enduring influence:

“This year’s memorial lecture was a testament to Jonathan’s lasting impact, reaching far beyond the Jewish community.”

Closing the evening, Rabbi Sacks’ youngest daughter, Gila Sacks, paid tribute to the partnership between her father and Lord Williams:

“Together, Lord Williams and Rabbi Sacks exemplified a partnership for the public good—elevating the role of faith in the public square, enriching public discourse, and calling us to take responsibility for the challenges facing our communities today. That call to action continues with Lord Williams’ message this evening.”

Rabbi Sacks, who passed away in November 2020, served as Chief Rabbi for 22 years and became a globally respected religious leader. A philosopher and award-winning author, he was known for his moral clarity. In 2016, he was awarded the Templeton Prize for his “exceptional contributions to affirming life’s spiritual dimension.” His close friend, King Charles III, once described him as “a light unto this nation.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: