Photo Credit: Artists4Ceasefire website screenshot
The orange hand on a blood-red background.

A pro-Israel Hollywood collective called “The Brigade” has issued a forceful response to a campaign encouraging Oscar attendees to wear red pins in support of Gaza.

In a statement released Monday night, the group—which includes around 700 producers, actors, agents, and filmmakers—criticized the symbolism and timing of the Artists4Ceasefire initiative. The campaign was sent to Hollywood celebrities on February 20, the same day Hamas returned the bodies of the Bibas children.

The Artists4Ceasefire enamel pin features an orange hand with a black heart on a red background. The Israeli government and New York Post reporter David Kaufman claimed the symbol references the 2000 Ramallah lynching, while Seth Mandel argued in The Free Press that it “is meant to valorize the murderers of Jews.” Artists4Ceasefire clarified that the hand is orange, not red, but did not address whether it was intended as a reference to the lynchings.

Aziz Salha, one of the participants in the 2000 lynching in Ramallah of two IDF reservists, holds up his blood-stained hands inside the Palestinian Authority’s el-Bireh police station. / Palestinian Media Watch

The Brigade stated: “In 2000, Palestinian terrorists in Ramallah lynched two innocent Israelis, ripped them apart limb by limb, and held up their blood-soaked hands to a cheering mob. That infamous image is now your ‘ceasefire’ badge. Is this ignorance? Or is this deliberate, calculated malice?”

It continued: “On February 20th, the same day the world learned 10-month-old Kfir Bibas and his 4-year-old brother Ariel were strangled to death by their terrorist captors in Gaza, you doubled down, urging celebrities to proudly wear your bloodstained red hand pin. Have you no shame?”

The Brigade’s statement concluded: “To those who wore it without knowing—now you know. To those who knew and wore it anyway—we see you and we will not be silent.”

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.