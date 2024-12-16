Photo Credit: Google Maps

Maurice Cohen, chair of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, on Monday expressed “deep concern” over the worsening relationship between Ireland and Israel after Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin.

Cohen criticized the Irish government’s involvement in the war crimes case before the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of genocide. He warned that such action risks “oversimplifying a highly complex and tragic conflict, unfairly isolating Israel, and undermining the integrity of the term ‘genocide.’”

Advertisement





Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Sunday that he had decided to shut down the Israeli embassy in Ireland, following what he described as the Irish government’s “extreme anti-Israel policy.” The decision followed a series of steps taken by Ireland, including recognizing a Palestinian state and joining the legal case filed by South Africa against Israel at the ICC in The Hague.

The Israeli ambassador to Dublin, Dana Erlich, has already been returned home. Minister Sa’ar stressed that Ireland “crossed all red lines” in its attitude toward the State of Israel.

Immediately after the decision, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris rejected the accusations against Ireland that its actions stemmed from anti-Semitism, tweeting, “This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-international law.”

Chairman Cohen said that the closure of the embassy in Ireland was “particularly distressing for the Jewish community in Ireland.”

“For these individuals, the closure of the embassy represents not only a symbolic blow but also a practical disadvantage,” he said. “Consular services provided by the embassy are vital for those maintaining connections with family, culture, and heritage in Israel. Losing this resource will leave many feeling unsupported and aggrieved.”

“Closing the embassy risks alienating a significant segment of Irish society and sends a message that dialogue is being replaced by disengagement,” he said, adding that the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland reaffirms its commitment to peace and the protection of innocent lives “on all sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” while also supporting Israel’s right to defend itself from “terrorism and existential threats.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told Reshet Bet Radio that “relations with the Irish ambassador are very cold. We are taking blows from them. In Ireland, they wake up in the morning and think about how to harm Israel, they have been dealing with it every morning, and joining South Africa’s lawsuit was the last step.”

Danon added: “This step hurts them, because they are playing the game that they are not against us, that they are only for the Palestinians. It hurts them. As soon as you do that, you put a spotlight on them and their activities. Every now and then you have to deal a strong blow.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: