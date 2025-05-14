Photo Credit: Piotr Drabik from Poland / Wikimedia / CC2.0

American rapper Kanye West – now known as “Ye” – is continuing to spew hate against the Jewish People, this time with a ‘song’ entitled “Heil Hitler.”

To their credit, several social media streaming sites have banned the clip, filled with X-rated filth as well as blatant Nazi hate along with a large dose of general rage.

Ye’s latest vomitus has, however, somehow managed to make it through the X algorithm, where “Ye” posted the cut with the comment “Extended drive through.”

Here’s how that got done: The video clip begins innocuously enough with someone on a motorbike emerging from an empty drive through at night; it’s only when the driver reaches the camera that one sees a laptop screen on the bike and begins to hear the full-length version of the “song” (hence, “extended drive through).

Sneaky, and effective.

JewishPress.com has chosen not to provide a link to this unmitigated pollution.

According to the CyberWell nonprofit organization that focuses on combatting antisemitism and Holocaust denial on social media, Ye’s post on X has garnered 6.5 million views, unopposed by the platform’s Terms of Service.

The clip is “part of his unabashed campaign to make racism cool again,” says CyberWell founder and Executive Director Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor.

“By embedding Nazi glorification – including “All my n**s Nazis, n*a, heil Hitler” and quotes from a 1935 Adolf Hitler speech – in pop culture, Ye exploited the algorithmic charge and large reach of social media platforms to normalize and spread Jew-hatred to millions,” Montemayor adds.

“As a repeat offender, duping advertisers, the Super Bowl production, and abusing music and social media platforms, this moment should be met with swift and scalable action by all digital service providers with any Ye footprint.”

CyberWell accuses X of “systematically granting Ye and other celebrity antisemites their largest audiences” in the space.

While YouTube, Reddit, Spotify and TikTok made speedy and clear attempts to demonetize Ye’s accounts and remove the presence of the song at scale, X platformed the ugly hate.

Similarly, Meta (Facebook & Instagram) also failed to moderate this content and its reposted formats despite clearly violating Holocaust-denial and distortion policies.

The comments sections, even to content condemning the song across social media platforms, has been rife with open Jew-hatred – another testament to the negligence of social media platforms to enforce their policies where they effect users most.

“The response, or lack thereof, on the part of the social media platforms to this latest celebrity-led assault of hatred is a litmus test for how seriously they take the issue of antisemitism and platform safety,” CyberWell warns.

Meanwhile, British media personality Russell Brand praised the Nazi anthem for having a “good hook,” further infuriating those who understand the impact such evil can have.

Russell Brand says that @KanyeWest’s new song has a “good hook”. Could the so-called hook be that the phrase “Heil Hitler” is repeated over and over? And the title of the song? Also “Heil Hitler”. Mr Brand’s attempt to defend Ye in the face of outrage over his repeated and… pic.twitter.com/Muca3QSVqn — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) May 13, 2025

Like “Ye,” Brand is also no stranger to controversy: he was charged with rape and multiple counts of sexual assault relating to four women in the UK between 1999 and 2005.

Brand has denied the charges.

