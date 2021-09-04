Photo Credit: White House
President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to tour the flood-ravaged New York borough of Queens, and the New Jersey town of Manville this week, the White House announced Saturday.

Both tours are to take place on Tuesday – the first day of the Jewish High Holiday of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.

There was no comment from the White House about the conflict with one of the two holiest days on the Hebrew calendar.

Thirteen people died in New York City last week during superstorm Ida. The torrential rain and intense winds roared through the northeast as Tropical Storm Ida after its initial landfall in Louisiana as the Category 4 Hurricane Ida.

At least four Torah Scrolls were damaged in one of the Brooklyn synagogues flooded in the deluge. Even the synagogue in Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, Brooklyn was flooded.

At least 25 people died during the storm’s wrath in New Jersey before it reached New York. In Manville, a banquet hall was flattened by an explosion while surrounded by flood waters.

