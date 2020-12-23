Photo Credit: Courtesy IAF

Three years ago, 500 ambitious cadets entered the very prestigious Israeli Air Force pilot course. On Wednesday, 39 will graduate in a special ceremony at the Hatzerim Airbase in the Negev. Among the graduates is Boston-native Lt. O (21), one of the two women graduating this year.

Lt. O is the first American woman to graduate from the IAF’s pilot course and will serve as a flight engineer. She belongs to a very small group of women who have completed the IAF pilot course, which started admitting Women only 25 years ago.

Advertisement



Lt. O is a lone soldier, having enlisted in the IDF with no immediate family in Israel, but she is well taken care of by Friends of the IDF organization which provides guidance and support to lone soldiers from all over the world. This includes flights to visit family and friends in their countries of origin; a 24-hour call center for soldiers and their parents; grants and financial assistance; holiday gift packages and vouchers; Shabbat and holiday meals; social networks and gatherings for soldiers and parents; post-service scholarships; fun and recreation days; and soldiers’ homes throughout Israel.

About 1,000 US-born lone soldiers are serving in the IDF today.

Like her older sister, Lt. O graduated from Brookline High School a year early. After a short gap year at 17, during which she backpacked through Central America, she went to Israel and took the IAF’s qualifying exams. Lt. O’s father was a fighter navigator in the IAF.

FIDF New England Executive Director Luba Loewenberg said: “In addition to making history, it’s important to remember that Lt. O was not obligated to serve in the IDF but chose to become a lone soldier in order to protect Israel. From all of us in Boston, Mazal Tov and thank you – we are so proud!”