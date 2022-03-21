Photo Credit: Courtesy, AGJC

For the first time ever, communal matzah-baking is being introduced to Jewish communities in multiple Gulf nations in the lead up to Pesach, which begins Friday night (April 15).

The initiative is being launched by the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), a people-to-people network of Jewish communities in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries who are developing Jewish life in the region.

In addition, the AGJC has arranged for the shipment of 775 pounds of matzah to be distributed throughout the GCC, a nearly 20-percent increase as compared to last Passover.

“As Jewish life in the Gulf continues its historic rise, there is a greater need for matzah than in years past,” said the AGJC’s Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie.

“Our objective in creating the AGJC was to share resources among the communities in the region and by bringing in matzah and localized baking in some countries, more Jews will be able to have the convenience of celebrating Passover here this year.”

AGJC President Ebrahim Nonoo said the organization is “very excited to be baking matzah with our communities this year, it is something that some used to do individually in the past, but this year we will be able to bring families and children to participate in this mitzvah.

“We have seen an influx of Jewish people moving to the GCC over the last year and are expecting several Passover programs in our countries this year as well. We are thrilled to have an increased demand for matzah and to be able to ship in more matzah this year than ever before,” Nonoo added.