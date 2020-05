Photo Credit: screen grab / Mizmor HD Productions / Vimeo

Join JewishPress.com as we bring our readers the lighting of the Lag B’Omer bonfire on Mount Meron near the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. (In Hebrew)

הילולת ל"ג בעומר 2020 from Mizmor HD productions on Vimeo.

Even though the fires this year are limited, and the crowd is small, the celebration is no less spirited, as one can see from home.