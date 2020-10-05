Photo Credit: Mendy Hechtman / Flash 90

On Sunday night, the end of the second day of the holiday of Sukkot, the 64-year-old Rebbe of the Pittsburgh Hasidic dynasty, Rabbi Mordechai Yissachar Ber Leifer, passed away in Netanya at Laniado Medical Center after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Known for being especially kind and charitable, the Rebbe secretly helped thousands of needy families, Hasidic and non-Hasidic. He was also a creative soul: the Rebbe composed music, some of which has become famous throughout the Hasidic world. To the Jews of Ashdod, the Rebbe was known as the person to whom to turn with the question on “what to do next,” regardless of one’s affiliation or circle.

Advertisement



But the Pittsburgher Rebbe was one of those few Hasidic rabbis who barely left home. He followed every guideline of Israel’s Ministry of Health, so it was especially ironic to see that he became ill after having left home only once, and it is not known how or where he became infected with the coronavirus.

Shortly after becoming ill, the Rebbe was hospitalized and within days required ventilation support, assisted by anesthesia. Erev Yom Kippur his condition improved slightly, and during the Day of Atonement the Rebbe was able to communicate with those around him; as the holiday drew to a close, so too did the Rebbe’s vitality, and once again his condition began to deteriorate. As the holiday of Sukkot began, the doctor launched their battle for the Rebbe’s life, but on Sunday evening their efforts failed, and the Rebbe passed away.

The Rebbe was laid to rest Monday.

Yehi zichro baruch