The Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum tested positive for COVID-19 this past Sunday night, according to Yeshiva World News, which reported the Rebbe was home at that time and experiencing “mild symptoms” of the virus.

The Brooklyn-based Rebbe, in his late sixties, celebrated the wedding of one of his grandsons last month, albeit considerably downsized to comply with New York’s COVID-19 standards after the impending event became public.

The Rebbe’s brother, Satmar Rebbe Aharon Teitelbaum, is based in the upstate New York community of Kiryas Joel and tested positive for the coronavirus in March 2020. Rabbi Aharon, 73, also celebrated a wedding for a grandchild last month, one that was held in secret and attended by thousands.

Prayers Needed for Sanzer Rebbe in Netanya, Tests Positive for COVID-19

This past September, the Sanz-Klausenburger Rebbe of Netanya, Rabbi Zvi Elimelech Halberstam, 67, also tested positive for COVID-19 despite having taken care to observe the Israeli Health Ministry guidelines. The Rebbe remained at home for medical treatment.

This past October, the Bobov Rebbe in Boro Park, Rabbi Mordechai Dovid Unger, tested positive for the coronavirus as well, BoroPark24 and the Gothamist reported. The Rebbe, who leads one of the largest Chasidic sects in Brooklyn, is known for wearing a mask in public and being careful to observe the CDC recommendations.

Pittsburgh Rebbe, 64, Dies from COVID-19

Sadly, at the end of the second day of the holiday of Sukkot, the 64-year-old Rebbe of the Pittsburgh Chasidic dynasty, Rabbi Mordechai Yissachar Ber Leifer, passed away in Netanya at Laniado Medical Center after a months-long battle with the coronavirus. Known for being especially kind and charitable, the Rebbe secretly helped thousands of needy families, Chasidic and non-Chasidic. He was also a creative soul: the Rebbe composed music, some of which has become famous throughout the Chasidic world.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky Recovers from COVID-19

Also in October, the leader of the Lithuanian stream of Orthodox Jewry, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky tested positive for the coronavirus as well. The 92-year-old Rabbi has since completely recovered from the virus, his doctor said.

Rabbi Kanievsky remained at home throughout the course of the virus after being diagnosed on Erev Sukkot. He continued his daily routine of Torah learning 20 hours each day, albeit with caregivers present to monitor his health.