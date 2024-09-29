Photo Credit: Guy Yechiely / IFJC

Ahead of a new year where thousands of Israeli families have seen their financial situations deteriorate from the effects of an ongoing war on the heels of a struggling economy, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) says it is increasing its annual holiday aid campaign.

The Fellowship will be distributing more than NIS 36 million (about $9,734,386) in food and clothing assistance to Israel’s needy populations for the holiday season, the organization says.

The extra support is being added to include thousands of displaced families from the northern and southern border areas, IDF reserves in financial need, families of hostages, and survivors of the Nova attack on October 7th.

In addition, as in years past, more than NIS 2 million (about $540,799) has been allocated to assist 90,000 men, women and children in Jewish communities in the former Soviet Union with holiday food packages and other support.

The Fellowship says thousands more families have reported a deteriorating financial situation this year, forcing parents to compromise in spending on basic necessities like food and clothing.

In response, the organization has launched the following program for the holidays:

* 250 debit cards worth NIS 1,800 each towards purchasing food for families of hostages

* 8,000 cards worth NIS 1,000 towards purchasing food for displaced families from the north and the south who are receiving assistance from social services

* 2,500 cards worth NIS 600 for families living in public housing who have been displaced or residing in Haifa and areas northward

* 3,000 cards worth NIS 600 towards purchasing food for survivors of the Nova attack

* 45,000 cards worth NIS 600 towards purchasing food for families receiving aid from social services, through charities and organizations, as well as for children in welfare daycare centers

* 10,000 cards worth NIS 400 towards purchasing food for young people in the “Yated” program of the Welfare Ministry

* 8,200 cards worth NIS 300 towards purchasing clothing for children in welfare institutions.

“On the evening of Simchat Torah last year, we hosted the whole family of 30 people, at our house. The home was filled with joy, light and the delicious smells of holiday food. But by early morning, we were in a completely different reality,” recalls Nina, 75, a resident of Sderot.

“Our home sustained a direct hit and the entire front of the house and living room were completely destroyed. The rocket is still in our yard. Since that day, my husband’s health has deteriorated. Following being evacuated to a hotel and visits to the hospital, we decided to return home to Sderot.

“The holidays this year won’t be the same,” Nina added. “I don’t know who from the family will come to celebrate with us, but I’m grateful for the support I received from IFCJ which, more than just the financial assistance, warms my heart to feel the sense of solidarity from those who support Israel.”

IFCJ President Yael Eckstein noted that the current war impacts all Israelis, but “there is no doubt that the more vulnerable aspects of society are bearing an even heavier burden.

“Ahead of the holiday season, our responsibility is to ensure these communities are not being forgotten amidst the added tension and focus on the expanding conflict,” Echstein said.

“These are deeply troubling and frightening times where we truly don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Together with our global friends and supporters, the Fellowship is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all the people of Israel can begin the new year with a sense of hope.”

Founded by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, the IFCJ assists in areas of poverty and welfare, immigration to Israel, and the integration and strengthening of the home front’s defense, both in normal times and during emergencies. Since October 7th, IFCJ has distributed over $ 100 million towards enhancing the security of the civilian home front.

